Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Park concealed carry holder fires at catalytic converter thieves

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHiCAGO (CBS) -- A concealed carry holder fired shots at suspected catalytic converter thieves in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday.

The 73-year-old man told police at 3:40 a.m., he spotted two thieves under his Toyota Prius trying to cut out the catalytic converter.

The man exited his home on Larrabee Street just north of Armitage Avenue to confront the thieves, who flashed a gun, police said.

The man then drew his own gun and fired a round, police said. No one was hit.

The man's catalytic converter was cut, but was not taken from his car, police said.

The thieves fled in a dark Infinity FX35 – hitting a Volvo in the alley on the way out, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.