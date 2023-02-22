Lincoln Park concealed carry holder fires at catalytic converter thieves

CHiCAGO (CBS) -- A concealed carry holder fired shots at suspected catalytic converter thieves in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday.

The 73-year-old man told police at 3:40 a.m., he spotted two thieves under his Toyota Prius trying to cut out the catalytic converter.

The man exited his home on Larrabee Street just north of Armitage Avenue to confront the thieves, who flashed a gun, police said.

The man then drew his own gun and fired a round, police said. No one was hit.

The man's catalytic converter was cut, but was not taken from his car, police said.

The thieves fled in a dark Infinity FX35 – hitting a Volvo in the alley on the way out, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.