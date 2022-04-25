'This is not a gated community': Lincoln Park residents split on hiring private security to patrol neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One Chicago neighborhood is not waiting on police to help solve crime problems.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Lincoln Park where they're considering hiring their own security. A group of Lincoln Park residents want to hire a security company for four specific streets: Fullerton, Orchard, Arlington and Burling.

Neighbors who live on those streets said they don't feel private security will help crack down on crime.

"This is not a gated community."

One neighbor, who doesn't want to be identified, feels private security guards are unnecessary.

"I think the responsibility of protecting the neighborhood is the responsibility of the police, not private security," said the resident.

CBS 2 spoke to nine others and all of them feel the same way.

"This is a very nice community and I think that those that might be demanding that are kind of overreacting," said resident Francis Marfone.

CBS 2 reached out to the Lincoln park residents who want the security help, but no one responded. Those people are looking to hire P4 Security Solutions, the same company Bucktown residents hired in December.

The Downers Grove-based security company will patrol alongside Chicago police cruisers as this rolls out. The Bucktown Chamber of Commerce said at the time,

"We have all been pushing and we haven't receiving the results we are looking for. So I can understand why they would turn to this particular strategy," said Pamela Maass of the Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

The security guard would be in a marked vehicle, patrolling only Burling, Orchard, Arlington and Fullerton streets for eight hours, 365 days a year. It's unclear if they would carry a gun. The cost: $175,000.

They're suggesting homeowners to contribute $1,200 or $100 each month.

"I'm not in favor of gating the community. This is part of the city," said the resident who doesn't want the security patrols.

CBS 2 did some digging and found out from the beginning of this year to April 17th, there have been 353 reports of serious crimes in Lincoln Park. Last year during that same time frame, there were 219 reported incidents. But residents said there's no need for private security.

"It's a knee-jerk reaction. Let me protect myself and by the same token, you can go buy an AR-47 and sit in the front yard and protect yourself. That's not now the city works," said the resident.