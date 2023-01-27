Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out in basement of vacant building in Lincoln Park

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy smoke and fire were reported coming from a building in Lincoln Park near Diversey Parkway. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first started in the basement of the four-story vacant building in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway. 

Residents nearby are reporting smoke billowing from the chimney of the building. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:58 AM

