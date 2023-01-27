Fire breaks out in basement of vacant building in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy smoke and fire were reported coming from a building in Lincoln Park near Diversey Parkway.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first started in the basement of the four-story vacant building in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway.
Residents nearby are reporting smoke billowing from the chimney of the building.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.