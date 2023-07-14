Woman beaten, robbed and pepper sprayed near Lincoln Park school

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for two women who attacked and robbed another woman walking alone in Lincoln Park right outside of an elementary school.

CBS 2 spoke exclusively with a man who saw the attack while working from home. He rushed over to help the bleeding woman and called 911.

"I rolled my chair back and looked out and saw a woman assaulting another woman with something silver," said Dave Silverman, the neighbor. "It looked like a knife, and there was screaming."

Surveillance video show what happened on Kemper Place across from Lincoln Elementary just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The sound of the woman's screaming is audible.

The two suspects are seen running back to their car and leaving the scene in a silver-colored sedan.

Police said the woman was beaten, robbed, and pepper sprayed.

Neighbors saw her being taken away in an ambulance and couldn't believe this happened so close to the school.

"That's the scariest part," said resident Denise Holmes. "You wouldn't know, is it a kid screaming at the playground? Or is it someone being attacked?"

CBS 2 was told police arrived within two minutes. There are no suspects in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.