Lincoln Museum partnering with Google to use AI to enhance visitor experience

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield is teaming up with Google to create new interactive exhibits using artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and extended reality technology.

The museum said its partnership with Google will help use the latest technology to help visitors choose which topics about Lincoln's life to explore further, and provide the information in multiple languages for visitors who don't speak English, and more accessible formats for people with disabilities.

ALPLM also will explore possible features like new audio-visual guides and video content connected to the various artifacts on display to "enable an immersive, gamified, and photorealistic experience for the museum's visitors," the museum said in a press release.

"The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum pioneered the use of new technology and storytelling tools to bring history to life. We have helped more than five million people connect with Lincoln's legacy. With Google's help, we will again bring cutting-edge technology to the museum to share the Lincoln story with more people in more ways," ALPLM executive director Christina Shutt said.

The first phase of the team-up with Google will include a pilot program exploring various possible digital experiences at the museum. Future phases will include features like 3D avatars, virtual tours, and more.