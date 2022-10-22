Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ happening Saturday

Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ returns this weekend

CHICAGO – Sip, and stroll through Roscoe Village.

The Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll is back Saturday.

The beer festival will feature more than 30 local businesses and craft breweries.

The festival will extend in three routes Belmont to Addison, Diversey to Belmont, and Damen to Western.

Gates open this afternoon at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30.