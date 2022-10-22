Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ happening Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ returns this weekend
Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ returns this weekend 00:20

CHICAGO – Sip, and stroll through Roscoe Village.

The Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll is back Saturday.

The beer festival will feature more than 30 local businesses and craft breweries.

The festival will extend in three routes Belmont to Addison, Diversey to Belmont, and Damen to Western.

Gates open this afternoon at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 9:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.