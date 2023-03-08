Lime scooters rolling back in Chicago, with discounts for some residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer weather is almost here, and soon you'll have another option to roll around the city.
Lime is bringing back its fleet of electric scooters at many locations across the city. Riders in the south and west sides will even get a 50% discount.
No word yet on when the scooters will roll out, but you will need to download the lime app to access a ride.
