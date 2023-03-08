Watch CBS News
Local News

Lime scooters rolling back in Chicago, with discounts for some residents

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lime scooters roll back in Chicago, with discounts for South and West Side residents
Lime scooters roll back in Chicago, with discounts for South and West Side residents 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer weather is almost here, and soon you'll have another option to roll around the city.

Lime is bringing back its fleet of electric scooters at many locations across the city. Riders in the south and west sides will even get a 50% discount.

No word yet on when the scooters will roll out, but you will need to download the lime app to access a ride.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.