'Blown away': 14-year-old with Rett syndrome gets to see Taylor Swift, thanks to Project Fire Buddies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Oak Forest fire department found a way for a teenage girl to see Taylor Swift in a few months.

The Oak Forest girl has a rare condition that limits her in many ways, but seeing the singer won't be one of them. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray tells us how some friends pulled some strings.

"Hi Lily, how are you?"

Lily Brown's blue eyes and infectious smile speak a thousand words.

"Now you're thinking about Taylor again, aren't ya?"

The 14-year-old Oak Forest girl's face tells stories that her voice can't. If she could, she'd let everyone know she's going to see Taylor Swift.

"Blown away. I'm still having trouble believing it because I really chalked it up to something that was never going to happen for her," said Jennifer Brown, Lily's mother.

Lily suffers from a rare genetic neurological condition called Rett syndrome. She's unable to speak, use her hands or walk. She uses a wheelchair and requires consistent care.

But this eighth grader will have a great view at Soldier Field in June thanks to a local nonprofit organization called Project Fire Buddies. It's affilated with the Oak Forest Fire Department.

"Lily has been with us since 2016. She's one of the first fire buddies. We also got her a customized bike," said Oak Forest Firefighter Meaghan Washington.

The organization helps kids with life altering conditions, providing emotional and financial help for the children and their families.

"We try to make the impossible possible for every family," Washington said.

The organization's CEO made a lot of calls to local businesses and found a way. The family of four will have floor seats, in an ADA compliant section.

"Yean, I was blown away and so grateful. I can't tell you how often the Fire Buddies check on her and they've never hesitated to do anything to help her, to make her just enjoy more out of this life," Brown said.

Taylor Swift's concert is less than two months away. In the mean time, Brown said they'll be making unique shirts for them to wear at the concert.

Our Oak Forest Fire Fighters Union Local 3039 chapter surprised Lilly with a visit today! They brought over some of her... Posted by Project Fire Buddies on Saturday, April 8, 2023