Lightfoot proposes ordinance using bus cameras to enforce traffic laws

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to use cameras on public buses to enforce traffic laws.

The mayor touted the new "Smart Streets Pilot Ordinance" during yesterday's city council meeting.

It would use cameras on CTA buses to identify and cite cars in bike lanes, bus lanes, and crosswalks.

The mayor claims this would improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The ordinance still needs to be approved by the City Council. 

