Lightfoot spends last day as mayor touting accomplishments, thanking well wishers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's final departure from City Hall takes place Friday afternoon.

She's expected to leave after a morning spent touring the city and some of the infrastructure projects that will continue under the next administration.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reports she was hesitant to outline what she considers the her biggest legacy as she leaves office, instead saying she hoped that the work of her entire administration would live on in the lives and neighborhoods they touched.

There was no doubt some of those people were there to wave goodbye as she leaves. CBS 2 caught up with the mayor at Bronzeville Winery, a recipient of the city's INVEST South/West initiative.

The mayor said she was proud of the way the administration infused billions of dollars in neighborhoods that historically didn't get much investment, listing off several things she feels they accomplished including closing a budget deficit, navigating the pandemic, civil unrest and rising crime numbers.

Lightfoot pushed back against people who might portray her as tough or combative, saying all of her accomplishments required collaboration. It's a practice she will continue to offer her successor, Brandon Johnson, after his inauguration Monday.

"We have done everything that we could to set him up for success. As I mentioned to him before and I'll say it again here, my door is always open for any consultation that he wants. And I won't even charge him on the other side. You know, a girl's gonna make money, right," laughed Lightfoot.