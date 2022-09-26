Watch CBS News
Lightfoot along with city leaders to provide update on bringing new busineses to LaSalle Street Corridor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lightfoot and other city leaders will provide an update on the LaSalle Street Corridor in the Loop.

The Corridor runs from the Board of Trade to Wacker Drive.

In a city council meeting last week, the mayor teased reimagining the corridor with new businesses and affordable housing.

"It's no secret that LaSalle Street, I think, is an important, Iconic, historic stretch of the central business district," Lightfoot said. "There's been a lot of movement with law firms and banks moving to other locations. We just want to make sure that stretch from really the board of trade to Wacker remains vibrant."

The announcement will happen today at the Rookery Atrium near Lasalle and Adams Street AT 1:30 p.m. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 6:16 AM

