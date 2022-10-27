Mayor Lightfoot highlights 'Halloweek' activities throughout Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As your little witches, vampires, ghosts and goblins get ready for Halloween, you need to think about keeping them safe.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city wants to help.

"The Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Public Libraries are hosting numerous events across our entire city this weekend through Monday, offering festive and engaging ways to keep kids busy, have fun and safe through this city's "Halloweek" program," said Lightfoot.

Chicago police leaders said it is stepping up patrol, as it does every Halloween weekend, but this year, it's working more closely with community groups to make sure everyone has fun, safely.

Several police districts also will hold celebrations and host trick or treaters.