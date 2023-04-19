Lori Lightfoot, 12 outgoing aldermen recognized at final City Council meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another step in the mayoral transition process took place on Wednesday when outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot and 12 outgoing aldermen were recognized for their service at their final council meeting.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was at City Hall to check on the mood.

There were some tearful goodbyes, some bittersweet moments. Lightfoot didn't say anything at the meeting's conclusion.

Several members of the council said their goodbyes and were excited for the next chapter. They said this turnover shows democracy is working.

There was a standing ovation for Lightfoot, who was presented with a flag in honor of her term as mayor.

A mini me was in the crowd – a Lightfoot superfan, dressed in her likeness.

"Mayor Lightfoot, I want to thank you," said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). "It is objectively true that you had the hardest hand dealt to you of any mayor in the history of the city of Chicago."

Even Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), a frequent Lightfoot critic said, "We have not always seen eye-to-eye. I know that you are in the role you are because of your love for Chicago."

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) had a big smile on after she handed in her office keys.

"I am happy," Hairston said. "I am really happy you know, it's a little weird."

She thanked her community for their support during her time in office.

One alderman who did not speak with the media was longtime 14th Ward representative Ed Burke. He served for 54 years and leaves facing a 14-count indictment alleging he used his position to force businesses into hiring his private law firm.

The alderman did quote Edmund Burke, the British philosopher and statesman.

"'In politics, there are no permanent enemies, no permanent friends, only permanent interests,'" he said. "If I have failed during these past 54 years in achieving that goal, please permit me to apologize."

Some spoke in his defense.

"Chairman Burke, you have been nothing but a gentleman for your wisdom. You are an example of having an opinion of somebody from the experiences you have with someone, instead what somebody may say or write about an individual," said Ald. James Gardiner (45th).

Gardiner, who was recently re-elected, is facing a federal investigation of his own.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will not be returning to the council following a failed mayoral bid.

She called leaving the body "bittersweet" and told Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson that if he needed anything, she'd be there.

For now though, "I'll be sitting back as a regular citizen watching and rooting for our city and for its wellbeing," she said.

Lightfoot did not hold her usual press conference following the meeting.

Johnson and the next City Council will all be sworn in on May 15.