Mamie Till-Mobley honored at annual Martin Luther King Interfaith Breakfast

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, an annual interfaith breakfast dedicated to the civil rights leader honored the late Mamie Till-Mobley for work in her own community.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented the City of Chicago Champion of Freedom Award to Till-Mobley's family members, honoring her activism after the lynching murder of her son, Emmett Till.

Till-Mobley's cousin, Ollie Gordon, accepted the award, along with Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., who was in the room with Emmett Till when he was abducted in Mississippi in 1955.

"This is such an honor, and it is so touching to my heart. It is so highly appreciated for the love that our country is showing my family," Gordon said.

The ward honors Till-Mobley's activism in the fight for racial justice in the spirit of Dr. King's legacy.

