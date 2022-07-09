New Friend Family Health Center now open in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – People living in the Woodlawn neighborhood will now have a brand-new facility to see a doctor, get their prescriptions, and improve their well-being.

"We're here to celebrate the opening of a new health care center in a medically underserved area," said Leon Walker of DL3 Realty.

"This beautiful facility will serve as a hub for community wellbeing. A place where people come not only for healing but to maintain healthy lifestyles," said Verneda Bachus, CEO of Friend Health.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Congressman Bobby Rush toured the Friend Family Health Center in Woodlawn during Friday morning's grand opening.

The facility on 63rd and Cottage Grove will offer physical, mental, and substance.