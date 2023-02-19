Lightfoot facing criticism for comments made against opponents at campaign event

Lightfoot facing criticism from opponents for comments at campaign rally

Lightfoot facing criticism from opponents for comments at campaign rally

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing criticism from her opponents for a comment she made at a campaign event on Saturday.

According to a video from the event posted to social media, the mayor told an audience:

"Any vote coming from the South Side for somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas. If you want them controlling your fate and your destiny, then stay home. Then don't vote."

Representative Chuy Garcia responded on Twitter writing:

"This is disqualifying rhetoric for anyone hoping to lead a Chicago that is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic city. We need unity not division."

There has been no response from Paul Vallas' campaign, yet.

We reached out to Lightfoot's office about her statement at the campaign rally, but we have not heard back yet.