Lightfoot, City Council gathering for special meeting Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members are gathering Thursday morning for a special meeting.

Several aldermen are calling for a vote on the new rules and committees for City Council members during the 2023 to 2027 term.

The timing is considered unusual as council members typically vote on these matters *after the election.

They'll still vote on these topics after the new council is in place. 

