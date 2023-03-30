Lightfoot, City Council gathering for special meeting Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members are gathering Thursday morning for a special meeting.
Several aldermen are calling for a vote on the new rules and committees for City Council members during the 2023 to 2027 term.
The timing is considered unusual as council members typically vote on these matters *after the election.
They'll still vote on these topics after the new council is in place.
