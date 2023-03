Lightfoot's first City Council meeting since losing mayoral election

Lightfoot's first City Council meeting since losing mayoral election

Lightfoot's first City Council meeting since losing mayoral election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over one of her last City Council meetings.

She will be leaving office in May, after failing to make the mayoral runoff election scheduled for April 4.

Today's meeting starts at 10 a.m. at City Hall.