Lightfoot campaign under fire for email to CPS teachers asking for student volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection campaign was under fire Wednesday night – after sending an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for her campaign in exchange for class credit.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, it is a move that critics are calling "deeply problematic."

There are eight weeks to go until Chicago voters head to the polls to decide who lead the city for the next four years, ethical questions are surrounding the email.

It came from Megan Crane, the deputy campaign manager for Mayor Lightfoot:

"Hello! "My name is Megan Crane, and I work on Mayor Lightfoot's re-election campaign. As the race heats up, we're looking to enrich our office through what we call our externship program. Could you please share this opportunity with your students? I've included more information below:

"Lightfoot for Chicago is seeking resumes from any volunteer interested in campaign politics and eager to gain experience in the field. The ideal volunteer will be efficient, well organized and enthusiastic about joining a dynamic team. A strong commitment to Democratic ideals is essential. Folks can apply through this form. "Externs are expected to devote 12hrs/wk to the campaign. Students are eligible to earn class credit through our volunteer program. "Volunteers will join an experienced team of staff and consultants, providing a unique opportunity to learn the field, finance, and communications aspects of a campaign. Volunteer tasks include voter contact, attending events, and more. We are very flexible with student schedules. "No prior campaign experience is required, nor is a major or minor in political science. We're simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring."

The email then invites recipients to call or email with questions.

WTTW News first reported details about the email earlier Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union said the request by email to CPS teachers is not appropriate.

"This is unethical and wrong on so many levels — not least of which is our concern that CTU members who decline to volunteer for the mayor's campaign or encourage their students to do so could face retaliation," the union said in a statement.

The union's full statement can be found here.

A quick search of CPS' ethical rulebook reveals, "A political campaign should not be using the CPS e­mail system to solicit volunteers and donations."

The request was not for donations, but the mayor's campaign clearly wanted students to hit the streets.

"I think it says that somebody on the campaign did something that was ethically clumsy, I would say," said Anthony Laden, director of the Center for Ethics and Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Yet the Lightfoot campaign said in its own statement:

"Our campaign has been blessed with enthusiastic support from young people across the city. From the very start, we've been intentional in our efforts to provide young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement, and participate in the most American of processes. This is a common practice that has been utilized in city, state, and federal level campaigns for decades, and has given countless high school and college students the opportunity to learn more about the election process. All of our recruitment was done using publicly available contact information. All LFC campaign staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities and that contacts with any city of Chicago, or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources is off limits. Period."

Laden said the campaign walked a thin ethical line.

"The CPS teachers' emails is not publicly available," Laden said, "and there's a big difference between several thousand emails individual emails that you could track down if you wanted, and having a list where you press a button and it gets sent to everybody."

We should note we do not know how many teachers were on the list. We also do should point out that the Chicago Teachers Union is not backing Mayor Lightfoot in her bid for reelection.