Lightfoot attending African American Mayors Association Conference in Washington D.C.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in Washington D.C. for the African American Mayors Association Conference.



She's participating in a fireside chat with mayors of the "Big Four" cities – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston.

Each of those cities is now led by African American men and women.

The conference runs through Saturday.