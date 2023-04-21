Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightfoot attending African American Mayors Association Conference in Washington D.C.

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Lightfoot in Washington D.C. for African American Mayors Association Conference
Lightfoot in Washington D.C. for African American Mayors Association Conference 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in Washington D.C. for the African American Mayors Association Conference.

She's participating in a fireside chat with mayors of the "Big Four" cities – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston.

Each of those cities is now led by African American men and women.

The conference runs through Saturday. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 7:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.