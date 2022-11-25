Watch CBS News
Light Up The Lake at Navy Pier kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're by Navy Pier today you will be in for a holiday treat.

The Light Up The Lake event is happening Friday.

This will feature two interactive light displays - both designed in Quebec, Canada.

Navy Pier says the light shows fuse technology and art to transform a space into awesome holiday memories.

The displays will run through Jan. 7.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 7:28 AM

