Light Up The Lake at Navy Pier kicks off Friday

Light Up The Lake kicks off today at Navy Pier

Light Up The Lake kicks off today at Navy Pier

Light Up The Lake kicks off today at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're by Navy Pier today you will be in for a holiday treat.

The Light Up The Lake event is happening Friday.

This will feature two interactive light displays - both designed in Quebec, Canada.

Navy Pier says the light shows fuse technology and art to transform a space into awesome holiday memories.

The displays will run through Jan. 7.