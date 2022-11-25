Light Up The Lake at Navy Pier kicks off Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're by Navy Pier today you will be in for a holiday treat.
The Light Up The Lake event is happening Friday.
This will feature two interactive light displays - both designed in Quebec, Canada.
Navy Pier says the light shows fuse technology and art to transform a space into awesome holiday memories.
The displays will run through Jan. 7.
