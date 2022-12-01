'Light up the Lake' at Navy Pier returns for the holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier has unveiled its holiday light display for the season and they're inviting families to come check it out.

"Light up the Lake" is an interactive experience made up of over 600,000 different lights.

Felicia Bolton, Director of Communications at Navy Pier, gave CBS 2 a behind-the-scenes look at what guests can expect.

"It's really wonderful. It's an opportunity for families to come out and see everything Navy Pier has to offer. Light up the Lake, there is none other here in Chicagoland. We have the largest light display and skating rink and it's all included in that ticket price. You come by you can ice skate with your friends or even on a date night and see all of our beautiful displays."

In addition to ice skating and the thousands of lights, you'll see when you visit, there's one display that will have guests jumping with excitement.

"Another display that we have is called Rose-O. It's part of Light Up the Lake and you get on it with your friends and just jump as much as you can. And whoever jumps the fastest is the winner for it. So, I've seen a lot of kids and even adults just really enjoying it and making the most of it."

If you get hungry, the exhibit also has different food options to choose from.

"And then on top of everything we have really great food here for Light Up the Lake. We're talking funnel cake, there's different coffees, we have a bar, there's tacos, you name it we have it. It's just a really amazing, all-inclusive experience.

And of course, it wouldn't be complete without a special guest.

"Santa Clause will be here during Light Up the Lake. So, the kids can come out, see Santa, take pictures with the family and then hop on a train ride and see some more beautiful lights that we have indoors."

More information on the exhibit including ticket prices can be found on the Navy Pier website.

Light up the Lake is going on now through Jan. 7 at Navy Pier.