Light snow overnight in Chicago; deep freeze coming early next week

Morning snow and spotty freezing drizzle on Sunday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago isn't quite done with the snow this weekend, as a few flakes are expected overnight into Sunday.

This Alberta Clipper system does not have a lot of moisture to work with and it is a quick mover, so minor amounts of snow are expected, less than one inch.

Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the middle 30s, so there could also be some spotty freezing drizzle at times.

This system opens the door for an Arctic blast from a lobe of the Polar Vortex early next week. The coldest time will be Tuesday morning, with wind chills to -15°.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS LATE. MINOR AMOUNTS. LOW 27.

SUNDAY: LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND SPOTTY FREEZING DRIZZLE. HIGH 35.

