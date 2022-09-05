Lifeguards will be on staff for last day of beach season

Lifeguards to be on duty for last day of beach season

Lifeguards to be on duty for last day of beach season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the last day to go for a swim in Lake Michigan as it will mark the official end of the beach season in Chicago.

The season lasts from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beach conditions are updated every morning at 11 a.m.

A beach hazard warning was issued over the weekend and is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.