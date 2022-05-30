Watch CBS News
Local News

Lifeguards revive 10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lifeguards revived a 10-year-old girl who was not breathing when she was pulled from the water at the 31st Street Beach this Memorial Day.

The Fire Department said the girl was initially not breathing when she was pulled from the water at 2:14 p.m. Chicago Park District lifeguards performed CPR and immediately revived her.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was reported to be stable.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.