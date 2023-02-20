Watch CBS News
Activists push for life rings to be added to Indiana beaches

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Activists in Indiana are fighting to make their beaches safer.

Leaders from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project are testifying in the statehouse in Indianapolis. They're pushing for life ring stations to be added to piers and public access points on Lake Michigan.

A similar measure was passed in Illinois in June. The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as easily accessible flotation devices or life rings.

According to the group, at least 43 people drowned in Lake Michigan last year. 

