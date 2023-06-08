Watch CBS News
Bill protecting license plate reader information awaiting Pritzker's signature

Bill protecting information from license plate readers awaiting Pritzker's signature
CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders will gather to celebrate the passage of a bill to protect information retrieved from license plate readers.

The First-in-the-Nation measure forbids that information from being used to track down someone seeking an abortion or to prosecute a person's immigration status.

The bill is awaiting the governor's signature.

Illinois Planned Parenthood Illinois CEO Jennifer Welch and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will be among those speaking today.

