Chicago library to digitize largest set of African American history, literature in Midwest

CHICAGO (CBS) – It is one of the most extensive collections of Black history and literature in the country, and for a long time, it could only be seen in Chicago.

But the collection is about to become more accessible than ever thanks to a big grant and the work of some dedicated librarians.

From the monumental moments to the routine day-to-day existence of a celebrated poet, a treasure trove of African American history largely on display in a Chicago library will soon be accessible to many more people around the world.

"I like to say this collection is a city asset, and a national treasure," said Raquel Flores-Clemons, of the Vivian Harsh Research Collection.

The Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection is the largest collection of African American history and literature in the Midwest. Thanks to $2 million from the Mellon Foundation to the Chicago Public Library, nearly 300,000 pieces from the Harsh collection and beyond will be digitized.

"[It's] the largest ever grant for our archives division," said Chicago Library Commissioner Chris Brown.

CBS 2 saw workers taking on the enormous and painstaking task at the home of the Harsh collection, the Woodson Library at 95th and Halsted.

"We have researchers from all over the world that visit Chicago to use this collection," Brown said. "We want to make it as accessible as possible."

It will be accessible eventually with a few clicks on the keyboard. The Vivian G. Harsh Collection is named for Chicago's first Black director of a branch library. She built the foundation for what exists today.

"Going around the country getting materials that really spoke to the African American experience, especially during time when you couldn't just go on Amazon," Brown said.

Harsh, who died in 1960, had high standard, said Flores-Clemons, who is overseeing the collection.

"Some say she was stern," Flores-Clemons said. "She really wanted folks to walk into a library and respect the space and respect it as a place of intellectual curiosity and she cultivated that space, but she also wanted made accessible to the public. She made very accessible to anyone from any walk of life, from any socioeconomic status to learn more about themselves."

Flores-Clemons said the project is important "because Black people and Black history is important. Everyone has a history. Everyone has a story."

The library workers will digitize what amounts to 1,600 linear feet. They're expecting to finish the project in three years.