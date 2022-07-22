Libertyville man convicted of 17 counts of criminal sexual assault; faces minimum of 80 years

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Libertyville man was found guilty of 17 counts of criminal sexual assault by a Lake County jury Thursday.

Michael Main, 55, was convicted of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, and 11 counts of criminal sexual assault.

Main was first charged in August 2016 after the victim made a report to the Libertyville Police Department -- stating they had been sexually assaulted by Main over the course of six years.

The Libertyville police conducted an investigation and arrested Main shortly after.

"The survivor took that courageous step to come forward, and their faith in the system paid off yesterday. We are pleased that the jury saw the truth of this case, and I want to commend the Libertyville Police Department and the trial team for their outstanding work. Our amazing victim support professionals have been with the survivor every step of the way and will continue to assist them," State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

The trial began on Tuesday and lasted three days with the jury hearing two stipulations from six state witnesses -- including forensic and medical experts.

The defendant chose not to testify.

Main was held on a $1,500,00 bond in the Lake County Jail from the time of his arrest until his trial. His ability to post bond was revoked following the verdict.

Main is facing a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 80 years, to be served at 85%.

A motions hearing will be held on Sept. 20 following a pre-sentence investigation.