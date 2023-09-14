Liam Hendriks to host tailgate to raise money for fight against cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After beating cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks and his wife are teaming up with "Jersey Shore" star DJ Pauly D for the tailgate of a lifetime on Friday.

Hendriks' recovery from Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was one of the few bright spots in a dismal White Sox season. On Friday, he's hosting a special tailgate event at Guaranteed Rate Field to raise funds for Be the Match, which helps find bone marrow donors for people diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood cancers.

"You can come and get swabbed, see if you're on the list to help save somebody's life who's in need of a bone marrow infusion. Other than, it's $20 to get in. You get a couple drinks. You get some food," Hendriks told CBS 2's Brad Edwards.

The special tailgate is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in Parking Lot B at Guaranteed Rate Field, before the White Sox host the Twins. DJ Pauly D from MTV reality show "Jersey shore" will be getting the crowd pumped up with some tunes.

Hendriks said he's thankful for all the support he received while battling cancer, and wants to make sure others get help too.

"It's a club that nobody wants to be a part of, but it's also a club that everyone wants to be a part of," he said. "So now, the big thing is removing the stigma of the word cancer, and removing the stigma of the word chemotherapy, and making sure we support anybody that's going through something similar to this."

Tickets are 20 dollars. You can find more information at whitesox.com/liamtailgate.