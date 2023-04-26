Equality Illinois hosting event at state capital for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day

Equality Illinois to hold event for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day at state capital

Equality Illinois to hold event for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day at state capital

Equality Illinois to hold event for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day at state capital

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday is LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day.

The group Equality Illinois and its partners from across the state are hosting an event at the state capitol.

It's meant to raise awareness about priorities for the community and advance LGBTQ+ equality.

Today's Advocacy Day comes one day after the City of Elgin announced its first-ever pride parade happening on June 3.

After the parade, people will be able to enjoy a festival featuring performances from LGBTQ musicians and artists along with food, drinks, and merchandise from local vendors.