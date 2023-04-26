Watch CBS News
Local News

Equality Illinois hosting event at state capital for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Equality Illinois to hold event for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day at state capital
Equality Illinois to hold event for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day at state capital 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday is LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day.

The group Equality Illinois and its partners from across the state are hosting an event at the state capitol.

It's meant to raise awareness about priorities for the community and advance LGBTQ+ equality.

Today's Advocacy Day comes one day after the City of Elgin announced its first-ever pride parade happening on June 3.

After the parade, people will be able to enjoy a festival featuring performances from LGBTQ musicians and artists along with food, drinks, and merchandise from local vendors.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.