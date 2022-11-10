Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.

Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters. 

Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000.

He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.

