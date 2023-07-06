FDA approves use of Leqembi to treat Alzheimer's patients

New hope for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease as a new drug is FDA approved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's hope for millions of Americans impacted by Alzheimer's.

On Thursday, the FDA gave full approval to the breakthrough drug Leqembi.

it's shown some promise in delaying the disease, but there are two concerns about the drug.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan

A lot of people have questions about the safety and price of Leqembi.

The FDA addressed one of those concerns on Thursday. Medicare and Medicaid said it will now expand coverage of the drug. But with taking any drug, there are risks involved.

A cure eludes us, but a new drug could offer people with Alzheimer's disease: time. The conversation about the drug and its risks has come up for doctors and patients.

"Patients and their family members are interested in learning more about this medication."

Dr. Augusto Miravalle, a neurologist at Rush University Medical Center, has kept his eye on Leqembi.

"It's a big day today, right? So today, we are all expecting approval, final approval from the FDA for Leqembi," Miravalle said.

Full FDA approval came Thursday for the drug that targets plaque in the brain, a hallmark sign of Alzheimer's disease.

"Those individuals who received the medication had a benefit in terms of decreasing the progression of cognitive decline estimated at a 27% benefit," Miravalle said.

A clinical trial shows the drug could help people with early signs of Alzheimer's.

"One of the potential risks of the medication is brain swelling and in certain cases, rare, hemorrhages," Miravalle said.

FDA approval clears the way for Medicare to start covering the costly treatment.

"The estimated cost of the drug is thought to be about around $26,000 a year," said the doctor.

Dr. Miravalle hopes the new drug encourages widespread screening for the early stages of Alzheimer's. The benefit of time, even if it only delays the disease.

"So we can actually capture those patients that will benefit the most from these types of interventions."

The Alzheimer's Association said it welcomes the FDA's full approval.