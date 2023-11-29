Ex-Alderman Burke's lawyers seek mistrial in corruption case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The defense is seeking a mistrial in the federal corruption case of former Alderman Ed Burke.

It's over a witness who was on the stand Wednesday afternoon, a representative from Amtrak, who said the Chicago way of doing business was corrupt.

Both sides, the federal prosecutors and the defense, will put together statements on that and present that to the judge on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, bombshell recordings in the trial against former Alderman Ed Burke included the former head of the finance committee "making" someone a judge who could then help would-be clients for his law firm.

CBS 2 political reporter Chris Tye reports from the Dirksen Federal Building with what jurors heard and saw on Wednesday.

Five years ago to the day the offices of Ed Burke were raided and papered over.

The crux of the case against him is the secret recordings rolled on by his then City Council Colleague Danny Solis.

On Wednesday, the court heard what Burke said on tape that led to these federal charges.

The $800 million dollar makeover of Chicago's old post office is the project at the center of thousands of secret recordings of Ed Burke and his then colleague Alderman Danny Solis who was wearing a wire.

Including an in-person meeting between Burke, Solis, and the Post Office developer who was having problems with Amtrak whose trains ran under the building.

Burke: "Put in the back of your mind one of the guys on the board is Jeff Moreland, formerly of the railroad. We made his daughter a judge here in Cook County. And one of their other daughters is a friend of my daughter."

Burke: You'll find out Chicago is a very small town.

Burke later said: "Between Danny and I there aren't many people around town we don't know."

As Burke heard from Solis that tax work was likely coming to his firm, Klafter & Burke, Solis ramped up questions on how he would be paid.

Danny Solis: "Last time we met, I got my son at Ignatius (College Prep) and a big mortgage. We talked about a marketing arrangement. I want to get my son in college and it's very important to me."

Burke suggested a payment structure for Solis through another lawyer.

Burke: Maybe we could run it through Brian Hines and we could give him a percentage of the fee and if that doesn't work, we'd have to call you a marketing rep. And we'll bill hourly."

Solis: "No legal problems?"

Burke: "You're not going to get into trouble and I'm not going to get in trouble."

The following month talk of payment continued.

Burke told Solis: "I like working as a percentage. I'm a believer that if you're making money you should share the wealth."

Solis added, "We should figure out a way to be above board, legal."

Burke: "You and I aren't going to get (inaudible) in this stage of the game."

In the comment Burke said about making someone a judge, he was a Democratic committeeman. Part of that job is finding, selecting, running, and electing judges in the Chicago area. That is important context with looking at the quote directly.