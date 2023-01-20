Judge to make decision in lawsuit over assault weapons ban Friday

Judge will make decision in lawsuit over assault weapons ban

Judge will make decision in lawsuit over assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we could learn the fate of a legal challenge to Illinois' new assault weapons ban.

A judge in Effingham County heard arguments Wednesday for a lawsuit filed by former Republican candidate for Attorney General, Tom Devore.

Devore says he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who say the law violates their constitutional rights.

They're requesting a restraining order to block enforcement of the assault weapons ban.

The judge says he plans to rule by the end of the day.