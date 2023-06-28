Former assistant producer drops lawsuit against ex-Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman who claimed she was forced into sex acts by former Chicago radio hist Eric Ferguson has dropped her lawsuit.

This ends a two-year battle for Ferguson, who stepped away from his popular show on The Mix 101.9, WTMX-FM, in October 2021.

Ferguson's former assistant producer, Cynthia DeNicolo, also said in the lawsuit that station owners retaliated by blocking promotions – and ultimately used COVID-19 to terminate her.

Ferguson denies any inappropriate conduct.