Former assistant producer drops lawsuit against ex-Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman who claimed she was forced into sex acts by former Chicago radio hist Eric Ferguson has dropped her lawsuit.
This ends a two-year battle for Ferguson, who stepped away from his popular show on The Mix 101.9, WTMX-FM, in October 2021.
Ferguson's former assistant producer, Cynthia DeNicolo, also said in the lawsuit that station owners retaliated by blocking promotions – and ultimately used COVID-19 to terminate her.
Ferguson denies any inappropriate conduct.
