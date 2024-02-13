Lawsuit claims coach sexually assaulted little girl in west suburban Chicago skating complex

DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lawsuit alleges that a coach from a west suburban skating academy sexually assaulted a young girl inside a skating complex.

The girl's parents said this is their last chance at securing justice for their daughter.

The family said the rape occurred at the Darien Sportsplex – and also claimed there were several instances of inappropriate touching by the coach there.

The lawsuit names the Sportsplex, the Darien Park District, several instructors, the skating academy, and U.S. Figure skating.

One major point is that the DuPage County State's Attorney's office looked into these complaints years ago — and decided not to file charges.

The incidents allegedly occurred when the girl was a very young minor - between the years 2016 and 2018. Lawyers say she is still a minor today.

According to the lawsuit, the instructor — identified as Vearle Klinger of Naperville — was the girl's jumping coach. The suit alleges some of the inappropriate touching occurred within view of other coaches and staff.

CBS 2 tried to get a comment from Klinger at his home Tuesday, but there was no answer at the door.

Lawyers said the parents were promised instruction would happen in group settings — which gave them a sense of comfort. But they said the situation was really like dropping off their little girl at a lion's den.

"When they went with this club, they were told: 'This is a group setting. It's safe,'" said Kelly Olivier, an attorney for the plaintiff, 'And so you know what? They dropped her off – alone."

"At this point in time, we don't know if there were other individuals victimized by this person," said Allyson West, also an attorney for the plaintiff.

The Darien Sportsplex is owned and operated by the Darien Park District.

In a statement Tuesday, the Pari District said:

"The safety of the patrons and staff are of the utmost importance to the Darien Park District. The Park District has only recently been made aware of the lawsuit and will be reviewing the allegations. The Park District does not comment on pending litigation and has no further information to provide at this time. "

There was no comment Tuesday from U.S. Figure skating - the body that oversees the sport – which has very detailed guidelines to protect against incidents like the one alleged in the lawsuit.

CBS 2 has also reached out to the DuPage County States Attorney's office for any clarity on why they declined charging the suspect in this case.