Chicago firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago dog might need a new home after getting rescued from a house fire Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago firefighters rescued the dog while putting out a fire in the 1400 block of South Kostner Avenue.
The Fire Department posted photos of the rescued pooch on Twitter, saying, "we care about all residents."
Firefighters also reminded people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
