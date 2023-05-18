Watch CBS News
Lawmakers in Springfield pass bill for new cargo airport in Peotone

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield have taken a big step toward establishing a new, south suburban airport.

It would be located in Peotone, between Chicago and Kankakee, and focus mostly on cargo planes.

On Wednesday, both the House and Senate passed a bill ordering the Department of Transportation to start developing public-private agreements to build and manage the airport.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:08 AM

