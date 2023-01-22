6 hospitalized after possible overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people are hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon.

According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.

Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."

CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.