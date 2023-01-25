Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.

The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.

They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.