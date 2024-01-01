Law prohibiting book bans in Illinois now in effect

Illinois becomes first state to prohibit book bans

Illinois becomes first state to prohibit book bans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois officially becomes the first state to prohibit book bans. This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the law back in June.

The measure came in response to an increase in book bans in public libraries and schools in Republican states.

According to the American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

The law officially goes into effect on Monday.