Watch CBS News
Local News

Law prohibiting book bans in Illinois now in effect

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois becomes first state to prohibit book bans
Illinois becomes first state to prohibit book bans 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois officially becomes the first state to prohibit book bans. This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the law back in June.

The measure came in response to an increase in book bans in public libraries and schools in Republican states.

According to the American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

The law officially goes into effect on Monday. 

First published on January 1, 2024 / 9:02 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.