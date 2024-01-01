Law prohibiting book bans in Illinois now in effect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois officially becomes the first state to prohibit book bans. This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the law back in June.
The measure came in response to an increase in book bans in public libraries and schools in Republican states.
According to the American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.
The law officially goes into effect on Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.