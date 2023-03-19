Watch CBS News
Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge happening at Gilson Beach

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- Another brave group of people will take the plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan for a good cause.

This time in Wilmette.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

The plunge is happening at noon at Gilson Beach.

You can register before the event – it starts at 10 a.m.

Participants must raise at least $100 dollars to plunge.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on March 19, 2023 / 8:01 AM

