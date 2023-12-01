Bulls guard Zach LaVine sidelined for one week with right foot soreness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night without one of the team's biggest stars.

It appears guard Zach LaVine will be out for another week, according to the team, with right foot soreness. He and DeMar DeRozan both sat out for Thursday night's game.

LaVine's right foot has been bothering him for a couple of weeks since he hurt it while playing the Miami Heat. He sat out one previous game and only scored 2 points against the Boston Celtics last Tuesday.

The foot may be part of the reason that, according to ESPN, there isn't much of a trade market for LaVine in the league.

As for the Bulls, they beat the Bucks without LaVine. Head coach Billy Donovan discussed what that means for his team.

"We reacted quicker than maybe we had in the past," Donovan said. "I think when we talk about protecting the paint, we were really good at that. [The Bucks] are an enormous team. We rebounded really well. We didn't foul. So those are the things that we can control."

Donovan added that he felt the recent "tempo and pace" that the Bulls have been playing with is sustainable. The Bulls are 6-14 so far this season.