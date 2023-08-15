Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts leads group to purchase Red Stars

CHICAGO (CBS) – Laura Ricketts, the Cubs co-owner and minority owner of the Sky, has expanded her talents to the NWSL.

Ricketts is the leader of a group that includes many women business and civic leaders which has agreed in principle to purchase the Red Stars from founder Arnim Whisler.

The decision to sell the team came back in December of 2022, following abuse claims surrounding former manager Rory Dames.

The sale is still pending approval of the NWSL Board of Governors but appears to be a step for the future of the franchise.