Free laundry, health screenings available in Chatham Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents on the Far South Side can do their laundry for free Tuesday.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois is hosting a two-day event. You can head to Park Plaza Coin Laundry" in Chatham from noon to 4 p.m.

Laundry is available on a first come first served basis and there's a limit of two cycles per family.

There will also be health screenings, vaccine clinics, and wellness services. Wednesday's free laundry day will be held at Blue Kangaroo in Belmont Gardens.