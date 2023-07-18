Free laundry, health screenings available in Chatham Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents on the Far South Side can do their laundry for free Tuesday.
Aetna Better Health of Illinois is hosting a two-day event. You can head to Park Plaza Coin Laundry" in Chatham from noon to 4 p.m.
Laundry is available on a first come first served basis and there's a limit of two cycles per family.
There will also be health screenings, vaccine clinics, and wellness services. Wednesday's free laundry day will be held at Blue Kangaroo in Belmont Gardens.
