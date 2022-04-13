'The world we want to see': Laughing and learning life lessons at Illinois' Camp Kupugani

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Harvard University grad said it all started with a dream.

It was a wish to bring children from various backgrounds and races together. Now that dream is a reality and it's grown into a summer camp packed with fun and life lessons here in Illinois. CBS 2's Jim Williams explains.

One hundred miles northwest of Chicago, in the chill of early spring, preparations are already underway for summer at Camp Kupugani.

"If one was to think of it as a job, it was would be a terrible job (laughs) cause you're working all the time. Thinking of it as a life style or a way to change the world, I mean, it's amazing."

Changing the world, Kevin Gordon tells us, by bringing together children of various races and backgrounds, from big cities and rural communities.

"Kupugani is a place where they can learn to appreciate each other, appreciate difference. It's really the world we want to see and we can create it at camp."

It's believed this is the country's only Black-owned, privately-owned overnight camp. Educated at Harvard, Gordan said he first got the idea having his own summer retreat decades ago when he worked at a kids camp in northern Wisconsin.

"I was blown away by the impact that camp could have on kids. I thought, ok, what do I need to do to have a multicultural summer camp one day? But realized I had no money (laughs) and no camp."

So Gordon went law school and saved money. Fifteen years ago, he and his wife Natasha Jackson opened Camp Kupugani in Leaf River, Illinois. Last summer, Matteo Callan attended the camp and he's excited to return.

"Oh yes, 100% worth it. That's why I'm going back this year."

Matteo, who's 13, learned some important lessons.

"I feel like in my class, like in my home, we all have similar interests but everyone had different interests and it was fun because we had to connect on other things and talk about our own interests."

Matteo's dad, Paul, said he's seen his son's growth.

"You learn so much independence that has continued from this camp to this school year," he said. "He's done a lot more activities by himself and his confidence has gone through the roof."

This year, Matteo and 200 other kids over three sessions will share meals and activities and conversations that Kevin Gordon believes will make the world, in this polarizing time, a little better.

"When you actually, really live and work and play together and have conflict together and overcome challenges together, that is how you really learn how to interact with people or people you perceive as different from you," Gordon said. "And that is the magic we get to do a Camp Kupugani."

Gordon said 50% of the campers are from the Chicago area and 50% from the other parts of Illinois and other states.

Summer Fun Saturday: Peace, love, and happiness embodied at camp! Posted by Camp Kupugani on Saturday, April 9, 2022