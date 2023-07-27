Watch CBS News
First-ever Latinx Economic Summit at Malcolm X College happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders are working with one local college to highlight Latinx-owned businesses.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting its first-ever Latinx Economic Summit.

Business owners are invited to stop by Malcolm X College for workshops and networking opportunities.

The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. TO 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required.

