First-ever Latinx Economic Summit at Malcolm X College happening Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders are working with one local college to highlight Latinx-owned businesses.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting its first-ever Latinx Economic Summit.
Business owners are invited to stop by Malcolm X College for workshops and networking opportunities.
The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. TO 1:30 p.m.
Registration is required.
