Parents file new complaint against Latin School claiming cyberbullying led to son's suicide; school sues insurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last spring, the CBS 2 Investigators broke the story of a 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein who took his life after relentless cyberbullying.

Nate's parents said the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop the cyberbullying – and they fired a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Now, as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, the Latin School of Chicago now is filing its own lawsuit.

According to court filings, Latin is now suing its insurer, Liberty Mutual - alleging that the insurance company wonʼt fully pay their attorneys' fees in the lawsuit filed by the Nate's parents.

This comes at the same time that the family is also updating their complaint.

It has been more than six months since Nate's parents filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages against Latin — alleging that the school turned a blind eye to the severe cyberbullying.

They say that cyberbullying led to their son's suicide in January.

"Our son would still be alive today if Latin would have done their job, and reported to us what had gone on within the school," Nate's mother, Rose Bronstein, said in our report back in April.

Bronstein Family

Several Latin employees and the parents of Latin students were also named as defendants in the Bronsteins' lawsuit.

This week, the school filed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual, saying the insurer had breached its duty to defend Latin - and it should be "required under its policy to reimburse Latin for the full cost of its defense."

"It could be no judgment at all, or it could be a significant judgment," CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said of potential outcomes of the lawsuit filed by Latin.

Miller explained the suit by Latin is what's known as a declaratory judgement lawsuit — and it's a very timely matter.

"They're saying, 'Hey, listen, Mr. Insurance Company - you know, we're paying you a premium to, you know, represent us in a case like this - and we'd like to get the appropriate representation,'" Miller said, "and they're asking the judge to agree with them."

Attorney Todd Flood of Flood Law PLLC, who represents Nate's parents, said this parallel lawsuit should not have an impact on their ability to move forward.

After Latin moved to dismiss the case back in October, Flood's team filed an amended suit just this week.

The new complaint is about 20 pages longer, much more detailed, and names more Latin employees and more parents as defendants.

Flood spoke to Hickey on the phone from Detroit. He said this suit is all about sending a message that cyberbullying can't be tolerated.

"And unfortunately, we're in this lawsuit because common sense, I think, wasn't used," Flood said. "But at the end of the day, we'll try all of this in court."

A spokesperson from Liberty Mutual Insurance said they do not publicly comment on matters of litigation. Latin has not yet responded to Hickey's request for comment.

The Bronsteins have pledged to donate any money gained to anti-bullying and anti-suicide charities.