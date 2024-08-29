Latin Restaurant Weeks in Chicago celebrates Latin American cuisine and culture

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Latin flavors and cuisine are on the menu in Chicago this week for the fourth annual Latin Restaurant Weeks.

The event, which began in Chicago on Aug. 16 and runs through Friday, aims to draw people to Latinx-owned or operated restaurants by offering deals and specials.

One restaurant in West Town is taking part in the event for the first time.

Inez Melendez serves Puerto Rican cuisine at Chicago Empanada Mama at Chicago Avenue and Paulina Street, but she says the original mama was her late mother.

"Her passion was food. Her answer to every problem was food. It was her way of bringing people together," Melendez said.

Now that's what she's doing. Melendez opened Chicago Empanada Mama a little more than a year ago, and she's hoping Latin Restaurant Weeks can help get the word out.

"We're a full service restaurant/bar where you can plan a date, you can plan a birthday party, you can plan an event here, and that's what we're really hoping to see from Latin Restaurant Weeks – some more people knowing about us, and planning events and parties here."

Latin Restaurant Weeks features 67 restaurants this year, including 14 that are taking part for the first time, like Chicago Empanada Mama.

The eateries offer specials to get customers to try them out, but last week was the Democratic National Convention, so not many customers came out.

"Last week was kind of a bust," Melendez said. "It was such a big hassle that nobody wanted to go anywhere."

So this week is their time to shine and build something for herself and for her family.

"It's what I want to be remembered by. I want to leave something behind," she said.

Latin Restaurant Weeks was in the Washington, D.C., area in May, New York in June, and Houston in July. It will be held in Los Angeles in September, Miami in October, and Atlanta in November.